 Emraan Hashmi Suffers Abdominal Tissue Tear While Filming High-Octane Action Sequence For Awarapan 2; Photo Surfaces
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentEmraan Hashmi Suffers Abdominal Tissue Tear While Filming High-Octane Action Sequence For Awarapan 2; Photo Surfaces

Emraan Hashmi Suffers Abdominal Tissue Tear While Filming High-Octane Action Sequence For Awarapan 2; Photo Surfaces

Emraan Hashmi was rushed for treatment soon after the incident and advised rest during his recovery period. However, the actor resumed work far earlier than expected. He is currently shooting in Rajasthan, where his schedule has been modified to prioritise his health

Ria SharmaUpdated: Sunday, December 21, 2025, 02:35 PM IST
article-image

Actor Emraan Hashmi recently suffered a serious abdominal injury while filming a high-octane action sequence for Awarapan 2. According to media reports, it required immediate medical attention and surgery. Despite the setback, the actor has now resumed shooting for the much-awaited film and returned to the sets much earlier than expected.

Reportedly, Emraan was rushed for treatment soon after the incident and advised rest during his recovery period. However, the actor resumed work far earlier than expected. He is currently shooting in Rajasthan, where his schedule has been modified to prioritise his health.

Reports further reveal that Emraan is performing only controlled action movements under close medical supervision, with the production team monitoring his condition on set.

A photo recently surfaced on social media which shows the actor with a bandage on his abdomen in what appears to be a hospital.

FPJ Shorts
Top-10 Firms’ Market Value Rises Despite Weak Markets, TCS & Infosys Lead ₹75,257 Crore Weekly Gain
Top-10 Firms’ Market Value Rises Despite Weak Markets, TCS & Infosys Lead ₹75,257 Crore Weekly Gain
Aditya Dhar Did NOT Want Tamannaah Bhatia For Dhurandhar's Item Song Shararat, Reveals Choreographer Vijay Ganguly- Here's Why
Aditya Dhar Did NOT Want Tamannaah Bhatia For Dhurandhar's Item Song Shararat, Reveals Choreographer Vijay Ganguly- Here's Why
Thane: Wild Fox Falls Into Open Water Tank In Shil Area, Rescued After One-Hour Operation
Thane: Wild Fox Falls Into Open Water Tank In Shil Area, Rescued After One-Hour Operation
SSA Chandigarh TGT Result 2025 Declared At ssa.nic.in; Check PDF Here
SSA Chandigarh TGT Result 2025 Declared At ssa.nic.in; Check PDF Here

To support Emraan’s recovery, the Awarapan 2 team has reportedly revised the shooting plan, ensuring that filming continues smoothly without compromising the actor’s health. The adjustments include shorter work hours and reduced physical strain, allowing Emraan to balance his recovery with his professional responsibilities.

Fans and followers have lauded his commitment to work while hoping for his speedy and complete recovery.

Emraan was last seen in the film Haq with Yami Gautam. He played the role of an advocate in the film.

The actor has interesting projects lined up for release. His web series Taskaree will be released on Netflix on January 14, 2026. Created by Neeraj Pandey and directed by Raghav Jairath, the show also features Sharad Kelkar, Amruta Khanvilkar, Nandish Singh Sandhu, Anurag Sinha and Zoya Afroz.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Aditya Dhar Did NOT Want Tamannaah Bhatia For Dhurandhar's Item Song Shararat, Reveals Choreographer...

Aditya Dhar Did NOT Want Tamannaah Bhatia For Dhurandhar's Item Song Shararat, Reveals Choreographer...

Emraan Hashmi Suffers Abdominal Tissue Tear While Filming High-Octane Action Sequence For Awarapan...

Emraan Hashmi Suffers Abdominal Tissue Tear While Filming High-Octane Action Sequence For Awarapan...

South Korean Stars Kim Woo-bin & Shin Min-ah Tie The Knot In Private Ceremony After A Decade Of...

South Korean Stars Kim Woo-bin & Shin Min-ah Tie The Knot In Private Ceremony After A Decade Of...

Has Urmila Matondkar QUIT Acting? 51-Year-Old Actress Reacts To Rumours

Has Urmila Matondkar QUIT Acting? 51-Year-Old Actress Reacts To Rumours

Goodbye June OTT Release: Here's To Know Everything About The Film

Goodbye June OTT Release: Here's To Know Everything About The Film