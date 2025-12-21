Emraan Hashmi Suffers Abdominal Tissue Tear While Filming High-Octane Action Sequence For Awarapan 2; Photo Surfaces

Actor Emraan Hashmi recently suffered a serious abdominal injury while filming a high-octane action sequence for Awarapan 2. According to media reports, it required immediate medical attention and surgery. Despite the setback, the actor has now resumed shooting for the much-awaited film and returned to the sets much earlier than expected.

Reportedly, Emraan was rushed for treatment soon after the incident and advised rest during his recovery period. However, the actor resumed work far earlier than expected. He is currently shooting in Rajasthan, where his schedule has been modified to prioritise his health.

Reports further reveal that Emraan is performing only controlled action movements under close medical supervision, with the production team monitoring his condition on set.

A photo recently surfaced on social media which shows the actor with a bandage on his abdomen in what appears to be a hospital.

To support Emraan’s recovery, the Awarapan 2 team has reportedly revised the shooting plan, ensuring that filming continues smoothly without compromising the actor’s health. The adjustments include shorter work hours and reduced physical strain, allowing Emraan to balance his recovery with his professional responsibilities.

Fans and followers have lauded his commitment to work while hoping for his speedy and complete recovery.

Emraan was last seen in the film Haq with Yami Gautam. He played the role of an advocate in the film.

The actor has interesting projects lined up for release. His web series Taskaree will be released on Netflix on January 14, 2026. Created by Neeraj Pandey and directed by Raghav Jairath, the show also features Sharad Kelkar, Amruta Khanvilkar, Nandish Singh Sandhu, Anurag Sinha and Zoya Afroz.