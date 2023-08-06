Bigg Boss OTT 2 August 6 Weekend Ka Vaar LIVE Updates: Jad Hadid, Avinash Sachdev Eliminated

Bigg Boss OTT 2 August 6, 2023 (Day 50) Weekend Ka Vaar episode begins with host Salman Khan greeting the viewers in style.

Contestants Share Winning Speeches

Salman Khan asks the contestants about their winning speeches and showcases the coveted Bigg Boss OTT trophy, igniting their desires to claim it.

Friendship Day Task

On the occasion of Friendship Day, Salman Khan assigns a task where each contestant must give a friendship band to their best friend in the house and scrap the picture of the contestant they wish never to see again.

Avinash gives the friendship band to Pooja & scraps Jiya's picture. Jad also gives the friendship band to Pooja and scraps Jiya's picture.

Pooja chooses Bebika as her best friend and scraps Abhishek's photo. Bebika gives her friendship band to Pooja and scraps Elvish's picture.

Elvish gives the band to Manisha and scraps Bebika's photo. Manisha gives the band to Abhishek and scraps Bebika's picture. Abhishek selects Pooja as his best friend and scraps Bebika's photo.

Jiya gives the band to Avinash and scraps Bebika's image.

Raftaar's Energetic Performance

Raftaar makes a guest appearance on the show and delivers an enthusiastic performance of the Bigg Boss theme song.

Salman Khan introduces Bebika to Raftaar and playfully reveals that she can do face-reading. Bebika attempts to read Raftaar's face, adding a fun element to the episode.

Raftaar Romotes His Series

Raftaar expresses affection towards Abhishek and Elvish due to their connection with Delhi NCR.

He also reveals his upcoming series on Jio Cinema during the show.

Star-Studded Entries

Salman Khan welcomes Mahira Sharma, Sahil Satish Vaid, Sahil Khattar, and Tanuj Virwani to the show, adding more excitement.

Neha Kakkar Enters With A Bang

Salman Khan welcomes Neha Kakkar into the house with her hit song 'Kala Chashma.'

Before Neha's entry, Salman reveals that two contestants will be eliminated, adding to the tension.

Double Elimination Shocks Housemates

Avinash Sachdev and Jad Hadid are evicted from the house, leaving everyone in shock.

Abhishek and Elvish bid a heartfelt goodbye to Avinash as he exits the house.

Neha Kakkar's Fun-filled Time In BB House

Neha Kakkar showcases her enthusiastic dance moves on a mix of Balenciaga and 'Kaala Chashma.'

Neha assigns unique titles to the housemates, adding a fun twist to the atmosphere.

Trust Issues Emerge

Abhishek discusses negative PR rumours about Elvish's team with him, revealing trust concerns.

Elvish and Manisha tease each other and mock Abhishek and Bebika's closeness during a hugging moment.

Support & Encouragement

Manisha comforts Abhishek when he expresses feeling like the villain of the house.

Elvish congratulates Jiya on making it to the Top 6, celebrating her achievement.

At night, Elvish shares a hilarious story about his suit, which he bought for 5K, and his funny encounter with a girl which makes everyone burst into laughter.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 August 6, 2023 Weekend Ka Vaar episode ends!

