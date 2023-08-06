Bigg Boss OTT 2: Abhishek Malhan Admires Gautam Gulati; Calls Sidharth Shukla & Asim Riaz ‘Baap Players’

Bigg Boss OTT 2's latest Weekend Ka Vaar witnessed some high voltage drama where popular YouTuber Abhishek Malhan took center stage with his candid opinions and unabashed admiration for certain contestants.

Talking to his fellow housemates Jiya Shankar and Jad Hadid, Abhishek revealed his dreams of returning to the regular show (TV version) if he emerged victorious in digital one.

When asked about the duration of the regular Bigg Boss season, Abhishek agreed that it's indeed quite an extensive commitment of four months. However, he expressed his eagerness to come back for another season if he were to win the current one. A determined Abhishek stated, "Jeetunga tabhi aauga" (I will only come back if I win).

Read Also Elvisha To AbhiYa: Friendships In Bigg Boss OTT 2

ABHISHEK WANTS A SPECIAL EDITION OF BIGG BOSS

What caught everyone's attention was Abhishek's desire to participate in a special edition of Bigg Boss, one that brings together all the previous winners under one roof.

He expressed his enthusiasm for witnessing a "winner's Bigg Boss show," and went on to reveal his all-time favourite contestant, Gautam Gulati. Abhishek confessed that he was captivated by Gautam's charm and couldn't get enough of him throughout his season.

CALLS SIDHARTH & ASIM 'BAAP PLAYERS'

While Sidharth Shukla holds a special place in Abhishek's heart as well, he showered immense praise on Sidharth and Asim Riaz for their intense and memorable clashes during their season.

Referring to them as "baap players" (top-notch players), Abhishek envisioned a power-packed showdown if he were to be in the house with fighters like Sidharth or Asim.

SALMAN LASHES OUT AT ABHISHEK

However, the episode took an unexpected turn when host Salman Khan, known for his frank demeanour, confronted Abhishek for his perceived narcissistic behaviour.

Salman played clips where Abhishek boasted about bringing a substantial fan following to the show, which he believed was the key to its triumph. Salman's reprimand served as a reality check for Abhishek and left him reflecting on his words.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)