 ‘I Don’t Care’: Evicted Bigg Boss OTT 2 Contestant Aashika Bhatia On Her Smoking Habits
Addressing her eviction from the Bigg Boss OTT house, Aashika showed resilience, saying, "I am not disappointed."

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, August 02, 2023, 03:25 PM IST
'I Don't Care': Evicted Bigg Boss OTT 2 Contestant Aashika Bhatia On Her Smoking Habits

The high-octane drama inside the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house is leaving no stone unturned to captivate the audience's attention. Social media is abuzz with fervent support for their favourite contestants, and trending discussions have become the norm.

Evicted contestant Aashika Bhatia was shown the exit door last week and was nominated alongside Manisha Rani. In her recent conversation with a reputed media outlet, Aashika opened up about her eviction and addressed the controversies surrounding her smoking habits.

AASHIKA ON CONTROVERSIES SURROUNDING HER SMOKING HABITS

Unfazed by the buzz around her smoking addiction, Aashika candidly expressed, "My mom knows about it, so I don't care about anyone else's opinions. When your mother is aware, there's no room for judgment from others. Besides, I have never shied away from the fact that I smoke, nor have I hidden it from my mom. People have made a bigger deal out of it than necessary. The focus on the smoking aspect was blown out of proportion."

Aashika further clarified, "I even mentioned in the past that I quit alcohol six months ago and gave up energy drinks, which I used to consume excessively. However, that didn't get as much attention as my smoking habits, simply because it became a topic of argument. But it doesn't bother me. Sooner or later, people were going to find out. I don't have any issues with that."

ON HER EARLY EVICTION FROM BB HOUSE

Addressing her eviction from the Bigg Boss OTT house, Aashika showed resilience, saying, "I am not disappointed about being eliminated, but I am disappointed about the nomination process because there were only two nominations, which I felt was unfair. Nevertheless, it's all a part of the game, and someone has to leave eventually. This time, it was my turn, and I'm at peace with it."

For the unversed, the BB OTT house recently witnessed family week episode where Pooja Bhatt & Abhishek Malhan emerged as the contestants receiving the most stars. The two are now expected to battle for ticket to finale.

