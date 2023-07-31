Bigg Boss OTT 2: Avinash Sachdev's Mother REACTS After Abhishek Malhan Questions His Relationship With Falaq Naaz

The excitement in the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house has reached its peak with the ongoing family week, where housemates' loved ones visit them. The first guest to grace the house was none other than Avinash Sachdev's mother, making it an emotional moment for the Choti Bahu actor.

During her visit, Avinash's mother was confronted with questions about his rumoured love affair with fellow contestant Falaq Naaz. Avinash had openly expressed his feelings for Falaq on the show, but she chose to take it slow. However, the spark between the two did not go unnoticed.

FUKRA INSAAN QUESTIONS THEIR RELATIONSHIP

The topic resurfaced during the family week when Abhishek Malhan, also known as Fukra Insaan, raised the issue. Avinash's brother had a witty response, stating, "Woh khud hi samajhdaar hai," indicating that Avinash knows what he's doing.

Avinash playfully trolled Fukra Insaan afterward for bringing up the sensitive topic in front of his mother. He said, "Mummy ne mast jawad diya ise," once again shutting Abhishek's mouth.

Fukra Insaan tried to trick them and put them into tough spot, but Avinash's mother handled the situation gracefully, giving a fitting reply to the question about her son's relationship with Falaq, leaving no room for further speculation.

FALAQ IS ALL PRAISE FOR AVINASH

Following Falaq Naaz's elimination from the show, she had nothing but kind words for Avinash.

Praising their strong bond and deep understanding, she clarified that their connection was genuine and organic.

She also acknowledged that if someone else has feelings or liking for her, she respects it wholeheartedly and will take her time to respond accordingly.

