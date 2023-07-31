 Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jad Hadid Breaks Down Seeing 4-Year-Old Daughter During Family Week
In the upcoming episode, contestants in the 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' house will be seen celebrating the family week, in which they will meet and interact with their near and dear ones.

article-image

One of the most talked about contestants on the latest season of Bigg Boss OTT 2, Jad Hadid, will be seen breaking down in the upcoming episode after seeing his four-year-old daughter Cattleya.

During the episode, Jad, who co-parents his daughter, will be seen breaking down on seeing a special message from Cattleya.

Though Cattleya could not visit her father in the 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' house, she made sure to send the cutest message for her daddy dearest.

article-image

About Jad Hadid

Jad is a Lebanese model and is currently making waves inside the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house.

He married model Ramona Khalil in 2017, and they were blessed with their firstborn Cattleya in 2019. But in the same year, soon after her birth, the couple parted ways.

Despite the divorce, the couple continues to co-parent Cattleya.

article-image

About BIgg Boss OTT 2

Not just Jad, but other housemates too will be seen meeting their loved ones, either personally or through video-conferencing, inside the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house.

Avinash Sachdev's mother will be seen stepping inside the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house, and the actor too will get emotional hugging her.

The house will be then transformed into a BB hotel, with the contestants enthusiastically embracing their duties and responsibilities, aiming to impress Avinash's mom to earn a star.

The one housemate with the maximum number of stars will get a special privilege from Bigg Boss himself.

article-image

