Jad Hadid's Priceless Photos With 4-Yr-Old Daughter Cattleya

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 02, 2023
Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Jad Hadid has become the latest talk of the town
The Lebanese model, who is currently a part of Salman Khan's reality show, is all over the news owing to his behaviour inside the house
Jad recently shared with Salman that he has a four year old daughter, Cattleya
Jad, who is now divorced, had married model Ramona Khalil in 2017
Their daughter Cattleya was born in 2019, and soon after, the couple parted ways
However, the two continue to co-parent Cattleya
Jad is often seen posting pictures with his little one on social media and he seems to be one doting dad
Cattleya too is seen smiling her brightest when she is with her daddy dearest
Recently, Jad was seen getting emotional inside the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house as he was missing his baby girl
He is often seen sharing fond memories of his daughter with the other housemates
