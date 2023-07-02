Jad Hadid's Priceless Photos With 4-Yr-Old Daughter Cattleya

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 02, 2023

Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Jad Hadid has become the latest talk of the town

The Lebanese model, who is currently a part of Salman Khan's reality show, is all over the news owing to his behaviour inside the house

Jad recently shared with Salman that he has a four year old daughter, Cattleya

Jad, who is now divorced, had married model Ramona Khalil in 2017

Their daughter Cattleya was born in 2019, and soon after, the couple parted ways

However, the two continue to co-parent Cattleya

Jad is often seen posting pictures with his little one on social media and he seems to be one doting dad

Cattleya too is seen smiling her brightest when she is with her daddy dearest

Recently, Jad was seen getting emotional inside the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house as he was missing his baby girl

He is often seen sharing fond memories of his daughter with the other housemates

