Jad Hadid: Hottest Photos of Bigg Boss OTT 2 Contestant

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 22, 2023

Jad Hadid, who is a popular Lebanese model, is currently one of the contestants on Salman Khan's Bigg Boss OTT 2

Hadid has been creating waves inside the house ever since he entered on June 17

His flirtatious nature and closeness with female co-contestants have become the talking points of the show

For the unawares, Hadid was born and brought up in Lebanon and is one of the richest models from the country

He is a known face in global fashion circles and has walked the ramp for some of the biggest brands and designers

He has walked at the prestigious Beirut Fashion Week, among other fashion festivals

Jad made his acting debut with Out Loud in 2011

He made his web series debut in 2020 with Debtelle

Jad married fitness model Ramona Khalil in 2017

However, they got separated and Jad is now co-parenting his daughter Cattleya

Jad has become the heartthrob of the nation ever since he entered the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house, and the girls inside too are smitten by his good looks

