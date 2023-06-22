Ranbir Kapoor Debuts Clean-Shaven Look With Alia Bhatt At Mumbai Airport

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 22, 2023
Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor was seen flaunting his new look with wife Alia Bhatt on Thursday morning
Photo by Varinder Chawla
The couple was spotted at the Mumbai airport in the early hours of Thursday
Photo by Varinder Chawla
The two were all smiles as they jetted off for a vacation amid their hectic schedules
Photo by Varinder Chawla
While Alia went for an all-black look, Ranbir complemented her in white
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Post the wrap of his upcoming film Animal recently, this was Ranbir's first public appearance with his new look
Photo by Varinder Chawla
For the past few months, the actor was seen sporting a face full of beard and mane, but he has now shaved it all off
Photo by Varinder Chawla
The actor looked handsome in his new clean-shaven look
Photo by Varinder Chawla
The paps too were seen giving a thumbs up to Ranbir's new look
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Meanwhile, 'Animal' is all set to release on August 11, and interestingly, it will clash with Alia Bhatt's Hollywood debut, 'Heart of Stone'
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Thanks For Reading!