Ranbir Kapoor Debuts Clean-Shaven Look With Alia Bhatt At Mumbai Airport

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 22, 2023

Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor was seen flaunting his new look with wife Alia Bhatt on Thursday morning

Photo by Varinder Chawla

The couple was spotted at the Mumbai airport in the early hours of Thursday

Photo by Varinder Chawla

The two were all smiles as they jetted off for a vacation amid their hectic schedules

Photo by Varinder Chawla

While Alia went for an all-black look, Ranbir complemented her in white

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Post the wrap of his upcoming film Animal recently, this was Ranbir's first public appearance with his new look

Photo by Varinder Chawla

For the past few months, the actor was seen sporting a face full of beard and mane, but he has now shaved it all off

Photo by Varinder Chawla

The actor looked handsome in his new clean-shaven look

Photo by Varinder Chawla

The paps too were seen giving a thumbs up to Ranbir's new look

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Meanwhile, 'Animal' is all set to release on August 11, and interestingly, it will clash with Alia Bhatt's Hollywood debut, 'Heart of Stone'

Photo by Varinder Chawla

