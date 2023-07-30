Bigg Boss OTT 2: Archana Gautam Finally REACTS On People Comparing Manisha Rani To Her

Bigg Boss OTT 2 is heading towards an electrifying grand finale, and the drama inside the house is at an all-time high with new twists and turns unraveling each day. Among the contestants vying for the ultimate title, one housemate, in particular, has been catching everyone's attention with her quirky nature - Manisha Rani.

Manisha's vibrant and lively persona has drawn comparisons to former Bigg Boss 16 contestant Archana Gautam.

The audience has been quick to notice the resemblance in their antics, and it's been a hot topic of discussion. Recently, Archana herself was quizzed about this intriguing comparison during her interaction with a reputed media outlet at an event.

HERE'S WHAT ARCHANA SAID ON PEOPLE COMPARING MANISHA WITH HER

With a warm smile, Archana graciously shared her thoughts on the matter, saying, "Manisha is a very nice girl aur mujhko acha lag raha hai woh apna 100% daal rahi hai. (I am loving how she is putting in her pure efforts, giving her 100%. It's making me really happy.)"

Archana acknowledged the entertaining elements that Manisha brings to the show, "Logon ko hasane ke liye woh kabhi cartoon, toh kabhi joker, kabhi ek chulbuli ladki, toh kabhi bhoot banjati hai aur yeh cheezein achi hain. (She has the ability to make people laugh; sometimes, she becomes a cartoon, other times, a joker, or a playful girl, and at times, she even transforms into a ghost. These things are delightful.)"

ARCHANA ALSO PRAISES ABHISHEK MALHAN

Further, Archana went on to praise not only Manisha but also two other contestants - Abhishek Malhan, popularly known as Fukra Insaan, and Elvish Yadav, as genuine and authentic players in the game. Their genuine approach has earned them appreciation in the intense reality show.

Currently, Manisha finds herself in the danger zone, facing eviction along with Aashika Bhatia. The upcoming week will surely keep fans at the edge of their seats to see if she manages to escape elimination.

Meanwhile, Archana Gautam is making headlines with her presence on Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.

As one of the most talked-about contestants on the show, she has been engaged in a much-discussed catfight with co-contestant Daisy Shah. The feud began when Daisy openly expressed finding Archana irritating.

In response, Archana issued a stern warning against making any derogatory comments about her and even shared a video asserting her stance.

