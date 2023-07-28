Bigg Boss OTT 2 July 28 LIVE Updates: Manisha Rani Wants Pooja Bhatt To Cast Her As 'Heroine' Of BB House

Bigg Boss OTT 2 July 28, 2023 (Day 41) episode commences with housemates starting the day with a dance session.

Bebika Dhurve dances in the garden area, and Pooja Bhatt grooves to the tunes with Aashika Bhatia & Manisha Rani.

Avinash Sachdev expresses how Abhishek Malhan is always against him for having different methods, While Elvish Yadav and Abhishek say they need to spend the time like 'civil men'.

Bigg Boss's Unique Task

Bigg Boss calls a meeting in the living area and surprises the housemates with a task related to film casting.

Producer Pooja is told she's in the Bigg Boss house for a film casting opportunity.

Casting Auditions

In the task, contestants will go into Pooja's office (activity room) and give auditions for various roles.

The audience's judgment on Pooja's casting decisions will significantly impact their ratio.

Villain Role Casting

The first role to be cast is that of the villain, and Pooja calls Manisha, Elvish, and Bebika for auditions.

Bebika is ultimately chosen for the role, causing some tension and discussions among the housemates.

Bebika's Villain Audition

During her audition, Manisha denies seeing herself as a villain, leading to a heated argument with Pooja.

Elvish impresses Pooja with his bad-boy aura, but Bebika's brutal honesty lands her the role.

Casting For Hero's Supporter

For the role of 'Hero Ka Dost' (the hero's loyal companion), Pooja calls Aashika and Jad Hadid for auditions.

Aashika asserts that she doesn't see herself merely as a sidekick. Pooja picks Jad for the role of 'Hero Ka Dost'.

Chaos In The House

Pooja continues to take charge of casting roles for the housemates, assigning them different characters for a task.

Manisha gets upset when Pooja chooses her for a role where dialogues don't matter, leaving her disappointed.

Jiya Shankar becomes the chosen "Heroine" of the Bigg Boss house, winning the coveted role.

Drama & Confessions

Manisha confides in Elvish about her feelings for him, but Elvish maintains that he considers her a good friend.

Pooja expresses concern about Aashika getting lost in her family group and losing her individuality.

Clashes & Teasing

Manisha and Pooja argue about the casting decisions, with Manisha feeling she deserved the role of the 'Heroine'.

Elvish and Abhishek share light-hearted banter about Abhishek's soft spot for Jiya, but Abhishek asserts he knows his boundaries.

Audience's Verdict

Bigg Boss announces that the audience disagrees with Pooja's casting choices, resulting in the house getting only basic ratio.

Manisha expresses her disappointment over not being chosen as the 'Heroine', while Pooja defends her decisions.

Support & Comfort

Manisha finds comfort in Aashika's arms after a tough day.

Abhishek and Elvish console Manisha, making her smile amidst her tears.

Kitchen Confrontation

Abhishek jokes about 'raining eggs' on Avinash for being reluctant to accept eggs from Pooja's team, leading to a confrontation.

Abhi assures Manisha that they are the 'hero' and 'heroine' of the Bigg Boss house, strengthening their bond.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 July 28, 2023 Episode Ends!