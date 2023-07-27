Bigg Boss OTT 2 July 27 LIVE Updates: Jiya Shankar OR Elvish Yadav: Who Will Win Ticket-To-Finale?

Bigg Boss OTT 2 July 27 (Day 40) episode begins with housemates waking up to the trendy song 'Urvashi' with some still groaning as they struggle to get out of bed.

Pooja Bhatt and Bebika Dhurve dance away their morning laziness, adding a dose of energy to the BB House.

Teasing & Upset Feelings

Abhi teases Jiya about his missing towel, leading to some light-hearted banter between them.

Pooja tries to talk to Bebika, but she remains upset over criticism about her cooking, feeling unworthy in the house.

Bebika's Frustration Escalates

Bebika's frustration continues as she expresses her thoughts to Abhishek and Elvish, feeling unappreciated.

Manisha shares her insight on Bebika's emotions, predicting that she won't calm down without a confrontation.

Banter Over The Trophy

Manisha shares with Abhi that Elvish mentioned not caring if Abhishek wins the trophy, leading to some playful camaraderie.

Pooja and Abhishek discuss their perspectives on love, while Elvish admits he dislikes checking his partner's phone.

Ticket to Finale Task

Bigg Boss announces the task to win the Ticket to Finale Week, and Pooja's captaincy comes to an end.

Elvish, Bebika, and Jiya compete for the captaincy by collecting toys from the toy warehouse using pearls as currency.

Tension Rises During the Task

The contenders engage in fierce competition, fighting to gather as many toys as possible for their respective shops.

Stealing is allowed, and Avinash takes on the role of the coordinator, adding more intensity to the task.