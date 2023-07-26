Bigg Boss OTT 2 July 26 LIVE Updates: Manisha Rani Questions Jiya Shankar About Her Bond With Abhishek Malhan

Bigg Boss OTT 2 July 26, 2023 (Day 39) episode begins with housemates dancing to a lively wake-up song as they begin the day.

Manisha Rani is seen playfully teasing Elvish Yadav about her flirting, claiming she won't do it for long, leading to amusing banter between them.

Pooja Bhatt compliments Jiya Shankar's cooking skills in front of Bebika Dhurve, praising her for preparing the perfect quantity of food for everyone.

Funny Flats & Cooking Woes

Manisha teases Elvish, joking that if her father kicks her out of the house, he'll have to provide her with a 2BHK flat. Elvish amusingly one-ups her offer, promising her a 4BHK flat instead.

Bebika expresses her reluctance to continue with cooking duties, and Pooja agrees, humorously remarking that the house seems to be filled with her enemies.

Consoling Words

Avinash approaches Bebika and tries to console her, advising her not to take every comment to heart.

Bebika explains that it's just her nature, and she encourages the housemates to try Jiya's cooking since everyone seems to be praising it.

BB Unveils Ticket-To-Finale Task

Bigg Boss calls for a meeting and surprises the housemates with the announcement of the Ticket to Finale task, offering a direct path to the Finale for one contestant.

The housemates are divided into three teams for the Viral Video Task, where they must talk about real topics within the BB House and receive votes from viewers.

Teams Revealed

Team A comprises Avinash Sachdev, Aashika Bhatia, and Jad Hadid.

Team B includes Pooja Bhatt, Abhishek Malhan, and Manisha Rani.

Team C has Bebika Dhurve, Elvish Yadav and Jiya Shankar together.

Real Talk & Drama

Team A takes the stage first, discussing various topics and engaging with all the housemates.

Team B follows, with Abhishek leading the conversation, but Bebika accuses him of being fake, causing a bit of drama.

Abhi, in response, tells her not to interfere in his task, adding to the tension.

Team B's Spicy Conversations

Abhishek initiates interesting and spicy discussions with Pooja and other housemates during the task.

Bebika accuses Abhi of being fake, but he brushes off her interference.

Elvish's Heartwarming Gesture

Elvish wins hearts by sharing his protective intentions towards a girl he cares about, earning support from Bebika.

Meanwhile, Abhi and Jiya share a light-hearted moment, with Jiya complimenting Abhi's true nature.

Bebika's Jealousy and Bond with Jad

Bebika expresses her belief that others are envious of her bond with Jad, who agrees with her.

Elvish advises Bebika to reconsider her behavior towards Manisha, but she remains firm in her stance.

Elvish and Abhi's Supportive Bond

Elvish and Abhi discuss perceptions of Bebika's portrayal and share a warm hug, supporting each other as members of the Youtube community.

Team C surprises everyone with their victory, leaving the other teams in shock.

Manisha's Flirtatious Moments & Emotional Confession

Manisha playfully flirts with Elvish, but her lighthearted remarks lead to tears as she shares her frustration about not being taken seriously.

Abhi challenges Manisha to make Avinash smile, and she playfully flirts with him, lightening the mood.

Bebika's Teasing Backfires

Bebika's joking with Jad and Avinash is met with disapproval from Pooja, who calls out her offensive behavior.

Manisha confronts Bebika about her constant readiness for confrontation.

Manisha's Playful Confession to Elvish

Manisha jokingly tells Elvish that she has fallen in love with him, but he doesn't take it seriously.

Pooja tries to provoke Bebika into talking, but Bebika refuses to engage with her.

A Light-hearted Moment with Jiya & Abhi

Jiya humorously asks Abhi for support, and he reveals his desire to see Elvish win the task.

Manisha shares her feelings with Elvish, but he takes it lightly.

Tensions Persist with Bebika

Pooja continues her attempts to provoke Bebika into talking, but Bebika remains firm in her decision not to engage.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 July 26, 2023 episode ends!