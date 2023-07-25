Bigg Boss OTT 2 July 25 LIVE Updates: Manisha Rani & Aashika Bhatia NOMINATED In Apple Task

Bigg Boss OTT 2 July 25 (Day 38) episode begins with all contestants dancing to the energetic beats of the song 'Wakhra Swag' in the garden.

Aashika's Desire For Simplicity

Aashika Bhatia playfully jokes with Abhishek Malhan and Elvish Yadav, expressing her desire to be with someone simple.

Pooja, Avinash & Jad's Concerns

Pooja Bhatt, Avinash Sachdev, and Jad Hadid discuss how Abhishek's focus on Manisha Rani is affecting his game.

Pooja talks to them about Abhishek's expectations from her, but she feels unworthy compared to him.

Horn Blares, Confrontations Ensue

The horn blares due to Abhi's nap, leading Pooja to confront him, Aashika, and Elvish for making her feel embarrassed.

Pooja criticizes Aashika for not following through on her promises and points out Manisha's unhygienic behavior.

Apologies & Resolutions

Manisha apologizes to Bebika Dhurve, while Abhishek and Jad have a heart-to-heart conversation, resolving their issues.

Abhishek advises Aashika to gain better control over herself, leading to a heated exchange where Aashika admits her smoking addiction.

Emotional Support & Reconciliation

Aashika seeks comfort in Pooja's arms, expressing her struggles with smoking addiction.

Pooja helps Aashika and Jad mend their misunderstandings, fostering a heartfelt reconciliation.

Nominations Task

In the activity room, Bigg Boss introduces the nomination task, where Pooja serves as the coordinator.

Housemates receive red apples to nominate contestants they wish, with a green apple granting immunity from elimination, which Pooja gives to Abhishek.

Pooja's Apple Distribution & Nominations

Pooja presents Jad with three apples to make nominations and he selects Manisha, Aashika, and Elvish as his nominees.

Aashika receives one apple which she uses to nominate Jad. Elvish gets two apples with which he chooses to nominate Bebika and Avinash.

Avinash’s turn comes next and he nominates Manisha and Aashika.

Abhishek is allotted one apple and he targets Bebika by nominating her.

Manisha receives two apples and nominates Avinash and Jiya.

Jiya also gets two apples and she too nominates Manisha and Aashika.

Pooja gives Bebika three nominations, and she shockingly nominates Elvish. She next selects Manisha, and Aashika.

Nominated Contestants

Bigg Boss announces the nominated contestants: Manisha and Aashika.

Abhishek's Candid Conversation

Abhishek discusses with Elvish how he would have chosen Aashika if given a third apple.

He points out how Manisha's gameplay has shifted from being a plus factor to a minus factor.

Jiya's Playful Gesture

Jiya feeds apples to Abhishek, while Bebika teases them about their bond outside the house.

Manisha's Concerns

Manisha shares her thoughts with Aashika, expressing her perception of Pooja's growing bias.

Light-hearted Moments

Abhishek and Elvish joke around with Bigg Boss, lightening the atmosphere.

Bebika playfully hits Abhishek with a pillow, prompting Pooja to remind them not to engage in silly fights.

During the night, Manisha opens up about her feelings of familial bond with Aashika, Elvish, and Abhishek, appreciating their support when she needed someone.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 July 25 episode ends