Bigg Boss OTT 2 Fame Puneet Superstar’s Instagram Account Suspended |

Puneet Sharma, popularly known as Puneet Superstar or Lord Puneet, who was the first contestant to be evicted from the controversial reality show 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' had his Instagram account suspended. As the news created a buzz on social media, fans have alleged that Instagram took action after Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan's fans reported him for calling the rapper "keeda makoda."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

For those unversed, after his exit from the show, Puneet went on a rant on Instagram and shared a video speaking about MC Stan, who was a panelist on the grand premiere episode.

In the video, Puneet said in Hindi: "Bigg Boss jaae bhaad ki bhatti mein. Saala mujhe kisi ki zaroorat nahi hai. Puneet Superstar star tha, star hai aur star rahega. Aur main ye batana chahta hu ki MC Stan tu saale keede makode, mereko aake lalkaarta hai, meri comedy ke peeche aake lalkarta hai toh mere dosto jaldi se Elo Elo app download karlo, kyuki Puneet Superstar kal shaam ko yahan par 4 baje live aane wala hai aur sabka ek ek karke band bajane wala hai.

"Toh tum log saale nalle, berozgaar, bhikmange ye sochte ho ki Puneet Superstar ke dwara live aakar star ban jaoge lekin Puneet Superstar star tha aur rahega."

Puneet began his antics as soon as he entered the Bigg Boss house. he was warned about his behaviour, which ranged from putting toothpaste on his face to pouring disinfectant on himself. However, as he went on, the other housemates protested and voted him out. It's likely the first time in Bigg Boss history that a contestant was evicted in less than 24 hours.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Bigg Boss OTT 2 is hosted by Salman Khan and airs on Jio Cinema.

Read Also FIR Filed Against Bigg Boss OTT 2 Fame Puneet Superstar In Bhopal - Details Inside

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)