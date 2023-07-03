On Camera: Bigg Boss OTT 2 Fame Puneet Superstar Gets Drunk, Falls In Sewage Water

Social media sensation, Puneet Superstar, who shot to fame with his one-day stint on Salman Khan's controversial reality show Bigg Boss OTT 2', is back with his antics and how. Puneet is known for his funny and bizarre videos on social media, and he has been given the nickname 'superstar' by his fans.

Puneet's social media followers grew by leaps and bounds post his participation in Bigg Boss OTT 2. While earlier, he had a few thousand followers on Instagram, today, he has over 2 million followers on the photo-sharing app.

Puneet was evicted from Bigg Boss OTT 2 within 24 hours of its inception after he was seen manhandling the cameras inside the house and pouring disinfectant liquid on himself.

Puneet Superstar gets drunk, falls in sewage

Ever since his ouster from the show, Puneet is leaving no stone unturned to entertain his newly-earned followers on social media.

And as his antics continue, a video of Puneet has now gone viral on the internet in which he can be seen drinking alcohol while getting out his car in the middle of the road. And as if that wasn't enough, he can then be seen falling straight into dirty sewage water.

Puneet can be seen dancing while being covered with slime and sewage water, and this video is now pasted all over the internet.

Puneet Superstar to re-enter Bigg Boss OTT 2?

If reports are to be believed, Puneet might be back inside the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house as a wildcard contestant.

However, post his eviction, he had stated that he will return to the reality show only if he is offered a huge amount for his comeback.

"Beta Rs 50 lakh ka intezaam kar ke rakhna Puneet Superstar ki wild card entry ke liye agar done hai toh. Kyunki Puneet Superstar hai king aur kisike aage jhukta nahi. Log salaam thokte hain usse," he had shared on his social media.

