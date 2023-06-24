Bigg Boss OTT 2: Puneet Superstar To Re-enter The Show? Here’s All You Need To Know

Bigg Boss OTT 2 began since a week and it’s time to witness the first ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ of this season. Amid all the chaos, several speculations about what’s gonna happen on the Weekend ka Vaar have been the most talked about thing among the fans right now.

As we all know, it was the first time in the history of this reality show that a contestant was evicted within 24 hours of the premiere episode. Popular social media influencer Puneet Superstar was shown the door to exit after being voted out by the majority of the contestants due to his rash behaviour inside the house. He was also seen damaging the house property, triggering the call for his eviction.

However, some of his fans were disappointed with his exit and demanded his return in the show. And now, it is being heard that Puneet is gonna make a wid card entry inside Bigg Boss OTT 2 house.

PUNEET SUPERSTAR TO ENTER BIGG BOSS OTT 2?

According to the buzz online, he is expected to return to the show with Salman Khan on Weekend Ka Vaar, which is going to air tonight.

Lets us tell you, Weekend Ka Vaar will be held by host Salman, every Saturday and Sunday.

Talking about Puneet, the social media influencer had recently stated in one of his videos that he would return only if makers offer him a huge amount for his comeback to the reality show. “Beta 50 laks ka intezaam kar ke rakhna puneet superstar ki wild card entry ke liye agar dun hai toh. Kyunki Puneet superstar hai king aur kisike aage jhukta nahi. Log salaam thokte hain usse.”

PUNNET'S FAN-BASHING PANELIST MC STAN

To those who are unaware, Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan, who appeared as a panellist member in the premiere episode, had called Puneet's comedy 'cringe'.

Recently, several users on social media were seen bashing out at the rapper for himself spreading the cringe everywhere replying to his 'beef comment' on twitter.

Let's wait and watch to know what happens in the first Weekend ka Vaar of this season. Stay Tuned!