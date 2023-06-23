Bigg Boss OTT 2's Falaq Naaz Serves 'Desi Magic' In Mesmerising Ethnic Looks

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 23, 2023
Falaq Naaz, who is currently appearing in Bigg Boss OTT 2 has an amazing taste in dressing. Here's a look at some of her mesmerising desi looks-
Falaq in this gold-coloured suit is actually a 'golden lady'.
Pink is always her favourite- ain't she a desi doll with this cute smile?
Sasural Simar Ka vibe is just right - Agree or not?
Donning the pretty blue & becoming the moon of her own sky.
Another day, another pink - cpz pink is every girl's favourite!
Bakra Eid is coming soon - Take cues from her orange sharara.
She knows how to dress simple and elegant and spread the magic.
How about this one?
