Bigg Boss OTT 2's Falaq Naaz Serves 'Desi Magic' In Mesmerising Ethnic Looks

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 23, 2023

Falaq Naaz, who is currently appearing in Bigg Boss OTT 2 has an amazing taste in dressing. Here's a look at some of her mesmerising desi looks-

Falaq in this gold-coloured suit is actually a 'golden lady'.

Pink is always her favourite- ain't she a desi doll with this cute smile?

Sasural Simar Ka vibe is just right - Agree or not?

Donning the pretty blue & becoming the moon of her own sky.

Another day, another pink - cpz pink is every girl's favourite!

Bakra Eid is coming soon - Take cues from her orange sharara.

She knows how to dress simple and elegant and spread the magic.

How about this one?

