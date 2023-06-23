BTS, BLACKPINK, SEVENTEEN: Popular K-Pop Groups In India & Their Meanings

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 23, 2023
K-Pop, or Korean Pop music, has significant popularity in India. Let’s know the meanings associated with some popular K-Pop groups in India:
BTS (Bangtan Sonyeondan) - Also known as the Bangtan Boys has a name that translates to "Bulletproof Boy Scouts" in English. It represents their mission to defend and stand up against the pressures and criticisms that young people face in society. They also have an extended meaning ‘Beyond the Scene’ that indicates their future growth & success.
Photos From Pinterest
BLACKPINK - a four-member girl group known for their powerful performances and catchy music. The name BLACKPINK symbolizes the duality of their concept, where "BLACK" represents the group's strong and fierce side, while "PINK" represents their soft and feminine side.
SEVENTEEN - It represents the idea of 13 members + 3 subunits + 1 team, emphasizing the unity and synergy of the group.
EXO - EXO is a boy band known for their versatile music and synchronized performances. The name EXO is derived from the word "exoplanet," representing the idea of an unknown world waiting to be explored.
TWICE - known for their energetic and catchy songs, the girl group signifies the idea of the group's members coming together to bring joy to people through their music. It also represents their goal to touch fans' hearts "once" with their performances and "twice" with their personalities.
GOT7 - GOT7 is a multi-national boy band known for their dynamic choreography and charismatic performances. The name GOT7 symbolizes the seven members' goal to have a strong impact on the music industry in seven different ways. It also represents their desire to unite fans from all around the world.
Red Velvet - known for their diverse musical styles and captivating performances, their names combine two contrasting concepts, "red" representing the group's vibrant, bold, and energetic side, while "velvet" represents their smooth, sophisticated, and velvet-like charms.
NCT - It stands for "Neo Culture Technology," is a unique boy group characterized by its rotational concept and limitless member additions. The name signifies the group's aim to create a new culture and limitless music with an ever-expanding lineup of members from different countries and backgrounds.
TXT: Their name stands for Tomorrow X Together, which states that they are together for a better tomorrow. This 5-member group also follows an idea of young boys dreaming of magic and adventure.
Thanks For Reading!