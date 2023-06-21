BTS' V's Colour Preference REVEALS His True Personality

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 21, 2023
Color preferences can provide insights into a person's personality, according to therapists. Here's what BTS V aka Kim Taehyung's favourite colours reveal abput him:
Photos From Pinterest
BTS’ V had expressed his fondness for green and brown colors during the group's 2021 FESTA celebrations.
Green is associated with health and balance, and nature lovers like V are often drawn to outdoor colors like green, blue, and brown.
Those who prefer earthy greens, such as olive green, value balance and stability and are often skilled mediators.
Emerald green, like V's old microphone, suggests confidence and ambition.
Gray, another color favored by V in the past, represents neutrality and balance in color psychology.
V switched from a sparkling green microphone to a gray one before eventually settling on a red microphone in 2022.
V considers red as the color that represents him best, which aligns with the traits associated with red, such as confidence, ambition, and being a force to be reckoned with.
Thanks For Reading!