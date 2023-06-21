AWW! BFF Mouni Roy-Disha Patani Hold Hands As They Visit A Cafe In Mumbai: SEE PICS

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 21, 2023
Bollywood’s latest BFF’s Mouni Roy & Disha Patani never fail to serve major friendship goals by frequently outing with each other.
The two actresses were once again seen together outside a cafe in Juhu, Mumbai.
While Disha looked dapper in black shirt & trouser, Mouni kept it simple in printed blue skirt & top.
Both were seen holding hands as they walked outside the restaurant premises.
The two were all smiles as they embraced each other's presence.
Mouni had recently praised Disha calling her a ‘beautiful ninja warrior' whose presence spreads positivity.
Mouni Roy last appeared in Ayan Mukherji’s Brahmastra in a negative role. She will now be seen in a horror comedy titled, ‘The Virgin Tree’.
On the other hand, Disha Patani, who last appeared in Ek Villain Returns, will now romance Sidharth Malhotra in Yodha.
She also has Prabhas, Deepika Padukone starrer ‘Project K’.
