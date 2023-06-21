Divyanka Tripathi Jets Off To Cape Town For Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

By: Suryaprakash Singh | June 21, 2023
Television actress Divyanka Tripathi, renowned for her roles in popular Indian shows, is all set to appear in the thrilling reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.
Divyanka was recently spotted at the airport as she embarked on her journey to Cape Town, the location where the show is currently being filmed.
The actress made heads turn with her stylish and chic color block outfit, exuding confidence and excitement for the upcoming adventure.
Photos From Varinder Chawla
Divyanka's husband, Vivek Dahiya, came to see her off, bidding her farewell before she embarked on her daring journey. Divyanka wanted Vivek to join her, but he is currently occupied with his film promotions.
Apart from Divyanka Tripathi, Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, known for its nail-biting stunts and celebrity participants, has reportedly approached popular personalities like Mr. Faisu and Hina Khan to be a part of the show as well.
This season boasts an impressive lineup of celebrities, including Shiv Thakare, Archana Gautam, Anjali Deshanand, Sheezan Khan, Nyyraa Banerji, Arjit Taneja, Rohit Roy, Aishwarya Sharma, Soundous Moufakir, Anjum Fakih, Daisy Shah, Dino James, Ruhi Chaturvedi, and Rashmeet Kaur.
Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 has already released a few thrilling promos, creating anticipation among fans. The show is scheduled to premiere next month, promising an adrenaline-pumping and entertaining experience for viewers.
As Divyanka has already fled to Cape Town, let's wait and watch what twists Divyanka's addition to the season brings!
