Bigg Boss OTT 2's Puneet Superstar Calls Mc Stan 'Keeda Makoda'

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 20, 2023
Puneet Superstar, the first evicted contestant from 'Bigg Boss OTT 2', recently took to social media to express his frustration and targeted MC Stan, winner of 'Bigg Boss 16'.
In an Instagram stories, he shred a video and vented his anger towards the show and MC Stan, who appeared as a panelist on the grand premiere episode.
Puneet used derogatory language and expressed his disinterest in 'Bigg Boss', stating in Hindi, "Bigg Boss can go to hell. I don't need anyone. Puneet Superstar was a star, is a star, and will always remain a star."
He also called MC Stan ‘Keede Makode’ for challenging him & his comedy.
He then urged his followers to download the Elo Elo app to witness his live session at 4 p.m. the next day, promising to entertain them.
Puneet addressed those who believed they could become stars by associating with him, saying, "You losers, unemployed people, beggars, think that by joining Puneet Superstar's live session, you will become stars. But let me tell you, Puneet Superstar was a star and will always be one."
The rant has attracted attention on social media, sparking conversations and debates among fans of the reality show and followers of Puneet Superstar.
It remains to be seen how MC Stan and others respond to Puneet's comments and whether any further actions will be taken in relation to his behavior.
