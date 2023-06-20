Kareena Kapoor Khan Enjoys Fuss-Free Morning Walk With Family: Pics Inside

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 20, 2023
Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan shared candid pictures on Instagram Stories of her morning walk with husband Saif Ali Khan and their children Taimur and Jeh. Check them next-
In the first picture, Kareena and Saif were captured from behind, walking in the park. Kareena wore a black and white striped shirt and baggy blue jeans, while Saif opted for a white tee and black pants.
The second picture completed the caption, expressing the idea of keeping moving, as Kareena and Saif were joined by their adorable kids Taimur and Jeh.
Kareena also shared a makeup-free selfie, showcasing her natural beauty and captioning it "Fresh air."
Recently, Saif Ali Khan was spotted attending the Adipurush screening in Mumbai with his sons Ibrahim and Taimur.
Saif plays the role of Lankesh in the controversial film. He has depicted the character powerfully, but doesn't look like actual Ravan.
Talking about Kareena, the actress last appeared on the big screen in Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Aamir Khan.
She has two upcoming films scheduled for release this year: The Devotion of Suspect X and The Buckingham Murders. She recently completed a schedule of shooting for The Crew, where she co-stars with Kriti Sanon and Tabu.
