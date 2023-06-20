AI Reimagines Prabhas, Kriti & Saif Ali Khan's Look In Adipurush & It's Damn Perfect

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 20, 2023
Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan starrer Adipurush in gaining endless criticism since its release and one of the reason behind it is the looks of characters didn't match the characters of Ramayana.
Amid all the chaos, AI generated images of Adipurush characters surfaced on the internet and we must say that it's damn perfect. Have a look:
Prabhas as Ram
Kriti Sanon as Sita
Sunny Singh as Lakshman
DevdattaNage As Hanuman
Saif Ali Khan as Ravan
Thanks For Reading!