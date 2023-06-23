Bigg Boss OTT 2: When Pooja Bhatt Said She 'Hated' Salman Khan & Revealed Why They Didn't Get Along

Bollywood filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt's daughter, actress-producer Pooja Bhatt, is currently seen as a contestant in the second season of Salman Khan's digital reality show Bigg Boss OTT. Pooja Bhatt was one of the most popular actresses in the 1990s and has been a part of successful films like Sadak, Zakhm, Border, Chaahat among others.

Pooja got married to Manish Makhija in 2003, however, they parted ways in 2014. But before Manish, Pooja was in head-over-heels love with Salman's brother, actor-producer Sohail Khan.

In an interview with a magazine in 1995, Pooja had opened up about her 'serious relationship' with Sohail and their marriage plans.

Despite being so close to Sohail, Pooja hated Salman Khan initially. Yes, you read that right. Speaking about the differences between her and Salman, Pooja had earlier said, "Salman and I hated each other initially for some weird reason. We just didn’t get along. And that was made out to be this great ‘war’ between us. I guess it started because I didn’t do the film Love or whatever. But, today we get along very well too. In fact, we’re one big happy family."

However, the 51-year-old actor-producer had expressed fondness for Sohail's father Salim Khan and had a positive impression of his brother Arbaaz Khan. Pooja also mentioned that Sohail's mother is wonderful, noting her warm nature.

On her marriage plans with Sohail, she had reportedly said, "Marriage is definitely on my mind, but Sohail is just on the threshold of an exciting, new career as a director and I want to work two more years before deciding on the venue and the menu. We do want a future together. Not just as in the normal culmination of any relationship but in wanting to be together. I want it and so does he."

She added, "Our relationship has grown due to trust, respect, understanding. Ultimately, we know the value of our relationship. But ill-wishers will be ill-wishers. There’ll always be the negative types. Like see, there are lawyers who’ll always pray that people do illegal things or there are divorces, so they can make a living out of it. Voyeurism is a hobby of the world. But I’m mature. I’m not living on anyone else’s terms but my own. Be it professional or personal. I’m only answerable to myself and I only compromise with myself. As for the rest of the world, they can go to hell."