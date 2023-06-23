Bigg Boss OTT 2 23 June 2023 Highlights: Bebika & Aaliya Released From Jail

Bigg Boss OTT 2 23 June 2023 started with the housemates waking up to an energetic tune.

As the contestants danced in the garden, tension brewed between Bebika Dhurve, Akanksha Puri, and Aaliya Siddiqui, who observed from their confinement in the jail.

KITCHEN SHENANIGANS AND LIGHT-HEARTED CONVERSATIONS

Falaq Naaz lightened the mood in the kitchen by relieving Palak Puraswani and others from their cleaning duties, taking charge of the kitchen responsibilities herself.

Later, Avinash Sachdeva shared a humorous incident about proposing to Palak on her mother's birthday, evoking laughter among the contestants.

FACE READING TASK SPARKS CONTROVERSY

Falaq and Cyrus Broacha approached the jailed contestants, attempting to lift their spirits. However, Bebika grew weary of the fakeness and monotony, expressing her desire to be released from the jail.

Meanwhile, Manisha Rani engaged in playful banter, even joking about getting a tattoo if she remained single past 40.

FACE OFF & PERSONAL INSULTS

Bigg Boss summoned all the contestants to the garden, granting Bebika a chance to step out of jail temporarily.

As part of her task, Bebika conducted face readings for Abishek Malhan (AKA Fukraa INsaan), Manisha, Pooja, and Jiya Shankar. Her candid assessments triggered heated exchanges, with Bebika and Abhi engaging in a crass argument.

EMOTIONAL REUNIONS & CONTROVERSIAL DECISIONS

After completing the task, Bebika was freed from jail. Aaliya Siddiqui also had a chance to secure her release by convincing the contestant panel that she had transformed herself.

While Aaliya managed to sway most panel members, Pooja and Manisha remained unconvinced. Ultimately, Aaliya's freedom was granted based on the majority vote

