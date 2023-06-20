Bigg Boss OTT 2 20 June 2023 Highlights

Bigg Boss OTT 2, aired on 20th June 2023, presented viewers with an exciting episode filled with entertaining moments. Here are the highlights of the episode:

The episode commenced with all the housemates being greeted by an energizing song, prompting them to shake off their sleepiness and indulge in some lively dancing.

Jad Hadid showcased his helpful nature by assisting Akanksha Puri in the gym. Their camaraderie was evident, and their friendly interaction set a positive tone for the day.

Avinash Sachdeva, Jiya Shankar, and Falaq Naaz engaged in light-hearted banter, teasing Jad Hadid by playfully referring to him as 'Jad Buddhi'.

Falaq Naaz engaged in conversations with both Aaliya Siddhique and Bebika Dhurve. She suggested to Aaliya that she can handle the cooking duties alone, allowing Bebika to focus on cleaning the bathroom.

However, Bebika expressed her reluctance to take on the bathroom cleaning task, stating that she would not do it solely because of her physical appearance, playfully referring to herself as 'Hatti-Katti' (healthy).

In response, Bebika pointed out that Falaq was not the captain of the house, implying that she shouldn't act as if she were one. This led to a lighthearted exchange between Falaq, Avinash, and Jiya, where they joked about Bebika's cleaning abilities.

