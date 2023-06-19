Bigg Boss OTT 2 19 June 2023 Highlights: Food, Fight & Flirting

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Highlights - June 19, 2023

Today's episode begins with a heated argument among the contestants over food choices. Pooja Bhatt and Cyrus Broacha insist on including chicken, while Palak Puruswani keeps requesting coffee.

Four participants are nominated for the first week's task. Along with Jiya Shankar and Bebika Dhurve, the ex-couple Avinash Sachdev and Palak Purswani find themselves on the nomination list.

Palak, after being nominated, pleads with everyone to support her and help her stay in the show, expressing her long-standing desire to continue.

Avinash and Palak have a discussion that quickly escalates into a heated argument. Palak asserts that she has changed and is not the same person she was a year and a half ago.

The chemistry between Aakansha Puri and Jad Hadid begins to develop. Aakansha takes the opportunity to inquire about Palak's relationship with Avinash.

Jad Hadid starts flirting with Jiya Shankar and confesses that he likes her more than anyone else. Later, Manisha Rani joins Hadid for a workout session but does not receive reciprocal flirting.