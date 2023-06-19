Who Is Jad Hadid? Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 Contestant Who Is Charming His Way Into Hearts Of Women Of The House

Salman Khan's Bigg Boss OTT 2 kicked off with a bang from June 17. The brand new season promises to be a larger-than-life experience, with the introduction of some entertaining contestants and unexpected twists.

The digital reality show has started making headlines, just two days after it started streaming on JioCinema.

Among the many celebrities who have participated in the show year this, is Jad Hadid, a Lebanese actor-model from Dubai. He has already grabbed eyeballs and piqued the curiosity of the viewers.

It wouldn't be wrong to say that Jad has become the headline-maker of the show and his popularity among the female contestants has also became a talking point.

Who is Jad Hadid?

Jad's real name is Mohammed Hassan Hadid. He was born and raised in Lebanon. According to several media reports, his parents left him when he was three years old. He was adopted by an orphanage when he was seven.

From the age of 11, Jad started acting in commercials and other modest shoots. He then went on to establish himself as a well-known figure in Lebanese magazines and posters.

He is one of the wealthiest and most well-known models in the Middle East. The 37-year-old made his acting debut with Out Loud in 2011. He made his web series debut in 2020 with Debtelle.

He has over 379K followers on Instagram. Jad married fitness model Ramona Khalil in 2017. However, they got separated and the actor-model is co-parenting his daughter Cattleya.

Jad flirts with women of BB OTT 2 house

Jiya Shankar and Jad were seen flirting with each other in the latest episode and fans wondered if there was a scope for a love angle between the two. Jiya also admitted to have a liking towards Jad.

Jad also turned fitness instructor for Bebika Dhurve and Manisha Rani, and there too, some lighthearted flirting was seen between the contestants. Jab and Manisha entered the show together on the first day, and since the, they bonded well with each other.