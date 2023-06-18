Bigg Boss OTT 2 Contestant Palak Purswani On Competing With Ex-Boyfriend Avinash Sachdev: 'I Have A Clear Mindset'

Television actress Palak Purswani is making headlines for participating in the second season of Salman Khan’s digital reality show Bigg Boss OTT 2. The show started streaming on an OTT platform from June 17. Before Palak entered the show, The Free Press Journal caught up with her for an exclusive interview.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 is her first stint with reality shows. Palak shares, “It’s all mixed feelings. Before entering the show, there were a lot of ups and downs in my mind. Even though I am trying to keep myself calm, thousands of thoughts are popping into my head.”

The actress reveals why she agreed to be a part of the show. “The reason I said yes is that I want people to see me and know me based on who I am in my real life. I want them to know how I behave and take care of my close ones because the audience has only seen me in the reel characters, which are not at all linked to my personal nature and mindset. So Bigg Boss OTT 2 is a medium for me to get known for who I am,” she explains.

When asked about her plan, she reveals, “My plan is quite simple. I want to get the love of the audience by showcasing myself as an independent girl who can make her own decisions. And also a girl who spreads love and positivity. I haven’t pre-planned anything as there are no fixed situations. I’m simply going inside the house with an open mind.”

The actress has no strategy in mind to play the game. Palak reveals how she will react to differences of opinions with her co-contestants inside the house. "Everyone has their own opinions and thought processes, and I respect them. I will not harm or question anyone's mindset, but I won't allow anyone to affect mine either," she states.

The actress has followed some of the previous seasons of Bigg Boss. However, she does not believe in taking tips from the ex-contestants. “I want to be my real self in the house. Taking tips or trying to be someone else may show me as a replica of someone else and I am not up for it. I am going with a positive attitude, a strong heart and a resilient mindset. I can’t predict for how long I will stay in the game but I really want to come out as the winner, and I will give everything to make this possible,” Palak avers.

Palak’s ex-boyfriend, actor Avinash Sachdev is also one of the contestants of the show. In fact, on the premiere episode, the ex flames appeared on stage together before entering the house. For those unversed, Avinash and Palak ended their nearly four-year relationship in 2021. Reportedly, they even had a roka ceremony in January 2021 in Mumbai. When asked about participating in the show with Avinash, Palak states, “I am fine with it, as I am going with a clear mindset of winning the audience’s hearts. Inside the house, I will respond to people’s energies, so it’ll all come organically,” she concludes.

