Bigg Boss OTT 2: Puneet Superstar Evicted From Salman Khan's Show In Less Than 24 Hours For THIS Shocking Reason

Social media sensation Puneet Superstar was shown the exit door from Salman Khan's Bigg Boss OTT 2 within 24 hours of his entry in the digital reality show.

Puneet Sharma, popularly known as Puneet Superstar, was unanimously evicted by the other contestants of the show, leaving everyone shocked. The decision to evict Puneet was made by the housemates in response to his actions inside the house.

Puneet received a warning from Bigg Boss for allegedly using bad language for the makers of the show and for destroying properties of the house. He was seen smearing toothpaste all over himself within hours of being inside the house.

As the show progresses, it remains to be seen how this eviction will impact the dynamics within the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house and influence the behaviour of the contestants.

The show had its grand premier on Saturday night (June 17) and some of the contestants of the show are Pooja Bhatt, Jia Shankar, Avinash Sachdev, Palak Purswani, Cyrus Baroacha and Falaq Naaz among others.

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 streams on JioCinema.

