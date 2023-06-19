Bigg Boss OTT 2 Day 2 Highlights: Jad Hadid Flirts With Female Contestants, Abhishek Malhan Calls Him 'Open WiFi'

The second season of the controversial reality show, 'Bigg Boss OTT 2', has finally gone live and it has some of the most popular names from showbiz. From Pooja Bhatt and Aaliya Siddiqui to Jad Hadid and Jiya Shankar, the contestants are already grabbing eyeballs and creating headlines with their statements and antics.

After a mega premiere on Saturday, the game finally began on Sunday and on the first day itself, Abhishek Malhan and Jad Hadid were seen getting into a war of words.

Hadid seems to have emerged to be a heartthrob inside the house, and his flirtatious nature with the female contestants has already become a talking point.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Jad Hadid flirts with the women of the house

Jiya and Hadid were seen flirting with each other through the day and fans wondered if there was a scope for a love angle between the two. Jiya also admitted to have a liking towards Hadid.

Meanwhile, Hadid was seen turning fitness instructor for Bebika Purswani and Manisha Rani, and there too, some lighthearted flirting was seen between the contestants.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Later, Bebika and Abhishek were seen discussing Hadid and Jiya's budding romance, and a bond was seen forming between the two.

Abhishek calls Hadid 'open WiFi'

As the episode proceeded, Manisha was seen getting teary-eyed seeing Hadid flirt with Akansha Puri. The two later publically announced their love for each other inside the house, leaving the housemates shocked and confused.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Abhishek was then seen calling Hadid an "open WiFi", to which the latter replied, "I am not free WiFi for everyone, and I have no interest in connecting with anyone."

Bebika, Manisha and Aaliya Siddiqui were then seen consoling him.