 Bigg Boss OTT 2 Day 2 Highlights: Jad Hadid Flirts With Female Contestants, Abhishek Malhan Calls Him 'Open WiFi'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentBigg Boss OTT 2 Day 2 Highlights: Jad Hadid Flirts With Female Contestants, Abhishek Malhan Calls Him 'Open WiFi'

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Day 2 Highlights: Jad Hadid Flirts With Female Contestants, Abhishek Malhan Calls Him 'Open WiFi'

Hadid seems to have emerged to be a heartthrob inside the house, and his flirtatious nature with the female contestants has already become a talking point.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, June 19, 2023, 10:53 AM IST
article-image

The second season of the controversial reality show, 'Bigg Boss OTT 2', has finally gone live and it has some of the most popular names from showbiz. From Pooja Bhatt and Aaliya Siddiqui to Jad Hadid and Jiya Shankar, the contestants are already grabbing eyeballs and creating headlines with their statements and antics.

After a mega premiere on Saturday, the game finally began on Sunday and on the first day itself, Abhishek Malhan and Jad Hadid were seen getting into a war of words.

Hadid seems to have emerged to be a heartthrob inside the house, and his flirtatious nature with the female contestants has already become a talking point.

Read Also
Bigg Boss OTT 2 Contestant Palak Purswani On Competing With Ex-Boyfriend Avinash Sachdev: 'I Have A...
article-image

Jad Hadid flirts with the women of the house

Jiya and Hadid were seen flirting with each other through the day and fans wondered if there was a scope for a love angle between the two. Jiya also admitted to have a liking towards Hadid.

Meanwhile, Hadid was seen turning fitness instructor for Bebika Purswani and Manisha Rani, and there too, some lighthearted flirting was seen between the contestants.

Later, Bebika and Abhishek were seen discussing Hadid and Jiya's budding romance, and a bond was seen forming between the two.

Read Also
Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jiya Shankar-Jad Hadid’s Closeness Inside The House Sparks Romance
article-image

Abhishek calls Hadid 'open WiFi'

As the episode proceeded, Manisha was seen getting teary-eyed seeing Hadid flirt with Akansha Puri. The two later publically announced their love for each other inside the house, leaving the housemates shocked and confused.

Abhishek was then seen calling Hadid an "open WiFi", to which the latter replied, "I am not free WiFi for everyone, and I have no interest in connecting with anyone."

Bebika, Manisha and Aaliya Siddiqui were then seen consoling him.

Read Also
Bigg Boss OTT 2: Falaq Naaz Says She & Her Mother Still Cry Remembering Late Actress Tunisha Sharma
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Video: Om Raut, Manoj Muntashir Get Death Threats From Hindu Fringe Group, 'Ghar Bhi Tera, Sar Bhi...

Video: Om Raut, Manoj Muntashir Get Death Threats From Hindu Fringe Group, 'Ghar Bhi Tera, Sar Bhi...

Om Raut, Manoj Muntashir's Effigies Hanged By Youth Congress Members In Raipur Amid Adipurush...

Om Raut, Manoj Muntashir's Effigies Hanged By Youth Congress Members In Raipur Amid Adipurush...

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Day 2 Highlights: Jad Hadid Flirts With Female Contestants, Abhishek Malhan Calls...

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Day 2 Highlights: Jad Hadid Flirts With Female Contestants, Abhishek Malhan Calls...

Video: Swara Bhasker TROLLED For Pregnancy Before Marriage While Flaunting Baby Bump At Mumbai...

Video: Swara Bhasker TROLLED For Pregnancy Before Marriage While Flaunting Baby Bump At Mumbai...

Inside Karan-Drisha's Wedding Reception: Deepika-Ranveer Posing With Dharmendra To Sunny Deol...

Inside Karan-Drisha's Wedding Reception: Deepika-Ranveer Posing With Dharmendra To Sunny Deol...