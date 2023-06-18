Bigg Boss OTT 2: Falaq Naaz Says She & Her Mother Still Cry Remembering Late Actress Tunisha Sharma

Bigg Boss OTT 2’s Falaq Naaz recently found herself amidst a major controversy that deeply impacted her and her family.

Addressing the audience's perception of her, host Salman Khan shared the rank Falaq had received, placing her in the 9th position with 30,000 Bigg Boss currency.

However, Salman emphasized the importance of utilizing this currency wisely, as everything within the Bigg Boss house would need to be obtained through it.

RESILIENCE IN THE FACE OF CONTROVERSY

During a conversation with Sandiip Sikcand, Falaq was asked about how she would handle discussions or accusations regarding the controversy inside the house, considering there would be no one to support her.

Falaq responded stating that she wouldn't react to such situations because she believes people react defensively when confronted with the truth.

She assured her family and the audience that she would stay strong and face whatever comes her way.

HER DECISION TO EMBRACE TRANSPARENCY

In a heartfelt exchange with Ajay Jadeja, Falaq revealed her reasons for choosing to participate in Bigg Boss despite valuing her privacy in the past.

She expressed a transformative realization in 2023, understanding that there is no harm in sharing aspects of one's life, including family background. Falaq gained the confidence to step out of her comfort zone and take up the challenge of the show.

When Dibang raised the topic of Falaq's brother's recent legal troubles, including his time spent in jail, and the tragic loss of Tunisha Sharma's life during that period, Falaq acknowledged the pain they endured. Revealing the same, she stated "Ammi & I still cry remembering her." She explained that she left matters to a higher power, believing in divine justice.

Tunisha held in their lives and shared the emotional turmoil her family experienced during that phase. Despite the difficulties, Falaq expressed her faith that time would bring healing.

Pooja Bhatt, acknowledging Falaq's strength and courage, praised her for taking a stand for her brother and assured her that shedding tears does not indicate weakness but rather showcases inner strength. Encouraged by these words, Falaq's determination shone through.

Salman Khan then inquired about Falaq's rank, and Sandiip Sikcand proposed changing it. Falaq's resilience and indomitable spirit earned her the fourth rank with 1.05 Lakhs Bigg Boss currency, a well-deserved recognition.

With a warm welcome from Bigg Boss, Falaq Naaz entered the house, ready to embark on this new chapter of her life.