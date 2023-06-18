Bigg Boss OTT 2: Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Estranged Wife Aaliya Says He Himself Wanted Her To Participate In The Show

Salman Khan, the host of Bigg Boss OTT 2, introduced Aaliya Siddiqui as one of the contestants, sparking curiosity due to her previous relationship with actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

In a candid conversation, Aaliya discussed her journey, the reasons behind her separation from Nawazuddin, and her decision to join the reality show.

Speaking about her life and entry into the entertainment industry, Aaliya revealed that she met Nawazuddin Siddiqui in 2004 after entering the industry in 2003.

Addressing their separation, she attributed it to numerous issues stemming from her straightforward nature. Determined to forge her own path, Aaliya embraced the opportunity to participate in Bigg Boss OTT 2, considering it a platform to reintroduce herself.

FAMILY & CHILDREN'S REACTION TO HER PARTICIATION

When Salman inquired about her children's reaction, Aaliya shared that her 13-year-old daughter, Shora, had concerns about the fights that often occur on the show. However, Aaliya had assured her daughter and expressed gratitude for her unwavering support. She mentioned that Nawazuddin would be taking their children to Paris for a vacation.

NAWAZUDDIN'S SUPPORT AND MOTIVATION

Aaliya acknowledged Nawazuddin's support for her decision to join the reality show, stating that he encouraged her and took responsibility for their children during her participation.

She expressed her desire to shed the negative image associated with her and use the platform to share her perspective.

ADDRESSING CONTROVERSIES & NEW RELATIONSHIPS

Aaliya addressed controversies surrounding her relationship with Nawazuddin and emphasized that her life revolved around him for 19 years.

She highlighted her newfound independence and clarified that she had no intentions of getting remarried at the moment.

Pooja Bhatt, showing support for Aaliya, highlighted the unfair scrutiny women face regarding their relationships and advised her to prioritize her children's well-being, drawing from her own experiences growing up in a broken household.