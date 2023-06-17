Bigg Boss OTT 2 2023: Presenting The Final List Of Confirmed Contestants

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 17, 2023
Bollywood's most handsome hunk and superstar Salman Khan unveiled the final list of contestants who will fight it out for the coveted title as the ultimate winner of Bigg Boss OTT 2. Streaming on JioCinema, take a look at who is in for the tough fight ahead
Falaq Naaz - Known for her Indian TV roles in Sasural Simar Ka, Bharat Ka Veer Putra - Maharana Pratap, Vish Ya Amrit: Sitara and Jai Kanhaiya Lal Ki, Falaq drew nationwide popularity when she fought valiantly for her brother Sheezan Khan's need for justice against his alleged involvement in the unfortunate suicide of actor Tunisha Sharma
Jiya Shankar - An Indian TV actress known for her roles in Meri Hanikarak Biwi and Kaatelal & Sons, Shankar grew popular for her role in the Marathi movie Ved, starring alongside Ritesh Deshmukh
Abhishek Malhan - Also known as popular YouTuber Fukra Insaan or the Indian Beast, Malhan has close to 6 million subscribers on the global video-streaming platform
Akanksha Puri - An actress, who enjoys Pan-Indian popularity with her appearances in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam cinema, Puri was also the erstwhile winner of Swayamvar – Mika Di Vohti
Cyrus Broacha - A popular Indian TV anchor, theatre personality, comedian, political satirist, columnist, podcaster and author, Broacha is one of the most revered personalities in the Indian pop-culture space for more than three decades
Manisha Rani - Bihar-based popular content creator, artist and dancer, Rani enjoys a following of 4.5 million users on Instagram. But, the housemates will surely need a lot of patience to endure her talkative nature
Jad Hadid - The Lebanon-born supermodel is one of the highest paid models in the Middle East. He has walked the ramp for leading brands including Faraz Manan
