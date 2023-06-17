Bigg Boss OTT 2: Salman Khan's Blockbuster Entry With Kick Song 'Hangover' Is Simply Unmissable (WATCH)

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has marked his official debut on digital platform with the highly anticipated Bigg Boss OTT 2. Having hosted the original Bigg Boss for over a decade, Khan is now geared up to take the reins of the OTT version of the popular reality show.

This year, fans can catch all the action exclusively on JioCinema, the streaming platform that has secured the rights to showcase the exciting episodes.

The premiere of BB OTT 2 began at 9 pm on the digital platform, and within moments, the internet was buzzing with reactions from avid viewers. But it was Salman Khan's grand entrance that stole the spotlight.

Read Also Salman Khan Makes A Dashing Appearance For Bigg Boss OTT 2 Launch

SALMAN KHAN DANCES TO 'TERI YAADON KA HANGOVER'

The charismatic actor made a striking appearance, donning a trendy denim-on-denim ensemble. To further heighten the excitement, Khan enthralled the audience with an electrifying performance, showcasing his signature moves to the chart-topping song "Hangover" from his movie Kick.

Earlier today, the makers of Bigg Boss OTT 2 teased fans with a sneak peek of Salman's awe-inspiring act on the reality show.

Their social media post hinted at a spectacular entry, leaving the audience eager to witness the true essence of the Asli Boss.

The caption accompanying the post read, "Janta, get ready for the Bigg Boss OTT hangover because this time you have the real boss! Don't miss Salman Khan's explosive entry at the Grand Premiere of BBOTT2, streaming tonight from 9 pm onwards for free."

It's safe to say that the anticipation surrounding Salman's appearance has reached fever pitch.

Watch his entry performance here:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Read Also Former Adult Star Mia Khalifa To Enter Bigg Boss OTT 2?

SALMAN KHAN: UPCOMING PROJECTS

Taking about his upcoming projects, Salman Has his highly anticipated collaboration with Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in the action-packed extravaganza Tiger 3.

Produced by Yash Raj Films, this high-octane entertainer is scheduled to hit theaters during the auspicious occasion of Diwali 2023, promising a festive treat for moviegoers.

Additionally, Salman Khan will be seen sharing screen space with Shah Rukh Khan in Tiger vs Pathaan. According to reports, the filming of this epic crossover is set to commence in 2024, further raising the excitement levels among fans of both superstars.