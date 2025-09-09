Dexter Resurrection Season 1 Finale On OTT: How To Watch The Last Episode Online

Dexter Resurrection Season 1 Finale On OTT | Photo Credit: Trailer

Season 1 of Dexter: Resurrection has reached its conclusion. The crime drama mystery series is a sequel to Dexter: New Blood and Dexter, and it features Michael C. Hall reprising his role as Dexter Morgan. The finale, titled And Justice For All is the tenth episode, which is streaming on Paramount+. The Indian audiences can watch it on Amazon Prime Video.

About Dexter: Resurrection

Dexter: Resurrection explores the themes of fatherhood, family, grief, remorse, and Dexter's struggle with his "Dark Passenger". The series also touches on themes of trauma and the importance of family in providing a loving home, even for those who have experienced deep loss. It is developed by Clyde Phillips and Pat Irwin composed the music of the series.

Plot

Dexter: Resurrection features a frail Dexter Morgan as he departs his secluded house to search for his son, Harrison, in New York City, where he learns that Harrison is also a murderer. Dexter returns to his life as a serial killer, confronting a fresh team of murderers while a former Miami Metro detective seeks to capture him. In the end, Dexter realizes he is destined to be a murderer and plans for his son to end his life to liberate Harrison from the darkness.

Cast and characters

The series features Michael C. Hall as Dexter Morgan, Uma Thurman as Charlotte Brown, Jack Alcott as Harrison Morgan, David Zayas as Angel Batista, Kadia Saraf as Detective Claudette Wallace, Dominic Fumusa as Detective Melvin Oliva, Emilia Suárez as Elsa Rivera, Peter Dinklage as Leon Prater, and James Remar as Harry Morgan, among others.