Salman Khan Makes A Dashing Appearance For Bigg Boss OTT 2 Launch

After Karan Johar in first season, Superstar Salman Khan is all set to host Bigg Boss OTT 2.
He recent;y made a dashing appearance in Mumbai at the launch event of the show.
The KKBKKJ actor arrived in Saffron Shirt Blue Jeeans.
He was also seen wearing black sunglasses and of course, his signature bracelet.
The first glimpse of Bigg Boss OTT 2 house was recently revealed by the actor and show's media partner Jio Cinema.
With a tagline 'Iss baar Janta hai asli boss' - tjhe second season is arriving soon with many intiguing twists for the audiences.
As per reportsa from Tellychakkar, Salman Khan will be charging 28 croire per week, i.e Rs. 12.50 cr per episode for the latest season.
Bigg Boss OTT will stream on Jio Cinema for free starting tomorrow, June 17, 2023, 9 pm onwards.
