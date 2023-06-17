Former Adult Star Mia Khalifa To Enter Bigg Boss OTT 2? |

Bigg Boss OTT is known for its dramatic and controversial content and has become a household name in the Indian television industry. The format of Bigg Boss involves a group of contestants living together in a house, cut off from the outside world, and participating in various tasks and challenges while being monitored by cameras 24/7. As Bigg Boss OTT's new season is all set to premiere on Jio Cinema on June 17, fans are eagerly waiting to see who will enter the house to participate.

After it was reported that viral personalities such as Sima Taparia, Maheep Kapoor, and Poonam Pandey are said to enter the show, it is now revealed that former adult star Mia Khalifa will also enter as one of the contestants.

Having personalities who have been in the adult entertainment industry isn’t new for the show. Previously, Sunny Leone had featured on the show in its fifth season.

After the first season was hosted by filmmaker and producer Karan Johar, the second season will be hosted by Salman Khan. On Friday, Salman briefly interacted with the media and shared what he has in store for his fans with the upcoming season of the controversial reality show.

Interestingly, Salman's hosting stint on OTT comes a few months after he voiced his view at a recent event that OTT content should be subjected to examination, with the elimination of any content featuring vulgarity or nudity, and he emphasized the requirement for meticulous monitoring of such material. At the press meeting of Bigg Boss OTT 2, Salman expressed similar sentiments."Main OTT pe bhi kuch aisa nahin hone dunga jo culture ke khilaaf hai (I won't let anyone do something that is against our culture).... I think guidelines have also been implemented on OTT which led to the content's improvement," he said.