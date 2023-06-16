 Bigg Boss 16 Fame Sumbul Touqeer Kickstarts Dad's Pre-Wedding Festivities With Mehendi Ceremony; See Photos
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentBigg Boss 16 Fame Sumbul Touqeer Kickstarts Dad's Pre-Wedding Festivities With Mehendi Ceremony; See Photos

Bigg Boss 16 Fame Sumbul Touqeer Kickstarts Dad's Pre-Wedding Festivities With Mehendi Ceremony; See Photos

Sumbul shared a picture of her mehendi-clad hand on Instagram

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, June 16, 2023, 07:57 PM IST
article-image

Television actress and Bigg Boss 16 fame Sumbul Touqeer Khan's father is all set to tie the knot again. The Imlie actress has kickstarted the pre-wedding festivities of his father and also gave a glimpse of the mehendi ceremony on her official Instagram account.

Taking to her Instagram story, Sumbul shared a picture of her mehendi-clad hand on Thursday (June15). In another video, she is seen singing Dhol Baje Re song from the film Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam as she gave a glimpse of the ceremony.

The actress is seen wearing a pink and white suit for the occasion. Take a look at the photos here:

In an interview with Bombay Times earlier, Sumbul had said that she and her younger sister, Saniya, convinced their father to tie the knot again.

Touqeer Khan will marry Nilofer, who is a divorcee with a daughter named Izra. The Khan family is elated to begin anew.

Sumbul had earlier expressed happiness over her father choosing to marry again. Her father has been a huge support for her through thick and thin.

Even when Sumbul had clashes with Shalin Bhanot and Tina Dutta, inside the Bigg Boss 16 house, Touqeer came into the show and even expressed his anger on social media.

Read Also
Mumbai: Sumbul Touqeer buys new house in Goregaon at the age of 19, her father says 'Proud of my...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Adipurush: Bhopalites Give Mixed Reactions; Some Call It Average, Others Label Dialogues As 'Epic...

Adipurush: Bhopalites Give Mixed Reactions; Some Call It Average, Others Label Dialogues As 'Epic...

Bigg Boss 16 Fame Sumbul Touqeer Kickstarts Dad's Pre-Wedding Festivities With Mehendi Ceremony; See...

Bigg Boss 16 Fame Sumbul Touqeer Kickstarts Dad's Pre-Wedding Festivities With Mehendi Ceremony; See...

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Salman Khan's Digital Reality Show To Stream On JioCinema; Check Date, Time &...

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Salman Khan's Digital Reality Show To Stream On JioCinema; Check Date, Time &...

Twitter User Compares Maha CM Shinde With A Vanar Sena Character From Adipurush, Thane Police...

Twitter User Compares Maha CM Shinde With A Vanar Sena Character From Adipurush, Thane Police...

Salman Khan Makes A Dashing Appearance For Bigg Boss OTT 2 Launch

Salman Khan Makes A Dashing Appearance For Bigg Boss OTT 2 Launch