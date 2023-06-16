Bigg Boss 16 Fame Sumbul Touqeer Kickstarts Dad's Pre-Wedding Festivities With Mehendi Ceremony; See Photos

Television actress and Bigg Boss 16 fame Sumbul Touqeer Khan's father is all set to tie the knot again. The Imlie actress has kickstarted the pre-wedding festivities of his father and also gave a glimpse of the mehendi ceremony on her official Instagram account.

Taking to her Instagram story, Sumbul shared a picture of her mehendi-clad hand on Thursday (June15). In another video, she is seen singing Dhol Baje Re song from the film Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam as she gave a glimpse of the ceremony.

The actress is seen wearing a pink and white suit for the occasion. Take a look at the photos here:

In an interview with Bombay Times earlier, Sumbul had said that she and her younger sister, Saniya, convinced their father to tie the knot again.

Touqeer Khan will marry Nilofer, who is a divorcee with a daughter named Izra. The Khan family is elated to begin anew.

Sumbul had earlier expressed happiness over her father choosing to marry again. Her father has been a huge support for her through thick and thin.

Even when Sumbul had clashes with Shalin Bhanot and Tina Dutta, inside the Bigg Boss 16 house, Touqeer came into the show and even expressed his anger on social media.