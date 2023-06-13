Bigg Boss OTT 2: Indian Matchmaking Fame Sima Taparia To Be A Part Of Salman Khan’s Reality Show |

Missing Bigg Boss drama? If yes, then get ready to see superstar Salman Khan back in his host avatar with Bigg Boss OTT 2. The second season of the reality show is all set to stream on Jio Cinema from June 17. While no names have been officially announced yet, reports suggest that celebrities to be a part of the show include Palak Purswami, Avinash Sachdev, and Jiya Shankar. And if that wasn't enough to raise your brows, it is now being reported that Netflix's Indian Matchmaking fame Sima Taparia has also been roped in as one of the housemates.

Sima rose to fame as Mumbai's premiere matchmaker who helped single millennials around the globe find their perfect match. From London to New Delhi, Miami to New York, Sima has carved a niche for herself as the unapologetic matchmaker who dumbs down the expectations of her open-minded clients in a cringe-worthy fashion.

Earlier this month, the makers unveiled a new teaser featuring none other than Salman.

The video opens with Salman facing the camera as he says, "Is baar itni lagegi ki aapki madad lagegi (It will be so tough this time, only you can help)."

Bigg Boss OTT is a spin-off of the popular Indian reality TV show Bigg Boss. The first season was streamed on Voot and it was hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar.

Bigg Boss OTT 2, like its previous season, will be shorter in duration as compared to its television counterpart. Divya Agarwal was announced as the winner of the last season.

On the other hand, three finalists from Bigg Boss OTT Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal, and Nishant Bhat were given a chance to be in the main show (Bigg Boss 15).

If reports are to be believed, celebrities like Munawar Faruqui and Rajeev Sen are expected to be a part of the second season of Bigg Boss OTT.