Aquaman & The Lost Kingdom OTT Release Date: Where To Watch Jason Momoa's Film

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Jason Momoa's Film |

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom stars Jason Momoa in the lead role. The film was released in theatres on December 22, 2023.

According to the reports, the film has sparked mixed reactions among Detective Comics (DC) fans. While some were disappointed with the story plot, others found aspects to appreciate.

After the theatrical run, it is set to release on OTT in May 2024 and the makers of the film are hoping to get a good response on OTT.

Release date and platform to watch Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

The movie is scheduled to release on May 21, 2024. It will be available to stream on Jio Cinema. Additionally, the movie will also be available to rent on Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV. However, it will not be available for free on Amazon and Apple TV.

Plot

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is a superhero movie that follows the story of Arthur Curry. It is a sequel to the original Aquaman movie that was released in 2018. In the first part of the movie, Arthur learns about his powers and his potential as a superhero.

His mother guides him and teaches him the difference between good and evil. During his training, he meets Mera, the queen of Atlanta - the world he lives in. Arthur becomes king and marries Mera in the second part of the movie.

However, the villain, Black Manta, gains power again and returns to Atlanta to destroy the world of water. The movie is about how Aquaman saves Atlanta and defeats Black Manta.

Cast and Production

The cast of the film includes Jason Momoa as Arthur Curry, Amber Heard as Mera, Patrick Wilson as Orm Marius, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Black Manta, Dolph Lundgren as Nereus, Martin Short, Nicole Kidman as Atlanna, among others.

It is produced by Peter Safran, Rob Cowan, Peter Safran and Rob Cowan under DC Studios, Domain Entertainment, The Safran company and Domain Entertainment. Don Burgess and Kirk Morri edited the film.