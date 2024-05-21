After Viral Gown, Nancy Tyagi Flaunts 'Self-Stitched' Cape Saree At Cannes 2024

Nancy Tyagi has done it again! The Delhi-based influencer has once again stunned everyone with her second appearance at the 77th Cannes Film Festival. After her iconic debut in a self-stitched pink gown at the French Riviera, the fashion creator is making waves on the internet with her second DIY ensemble.

After winning netizens' hearts with her Ariana Grande-inspired gown, the influencer opted for a timeless saree boasting of intricate embroidery with a modern flair. The self-designed cape saree was meticulously crafted and stitched all by herself.

Nancy Tyagi in dazzling cape saree at Cannes

For her second appearance at the Festival de Cannes, Nancy donned a lavender saree adorned with heavy embroidery. The saree featured a cape, exquisite pre-draped style and floral pattern that left everyone mesmerised. The uniqueness of the saree was complemented by a demure waistline, an elegant long train, a side slit, and a graceful pallu. She exuded grace and elegance in a saree that perfectly blended traditional flair with modernity.

She posted a behind-the-scenes video of her self-stitched saree and graced the red carpet in style and wrote, "My second outfit from the Cannes Film Festival, which I wore at a special event, is another creation made entirely by me. This ensemble is a saree featuring intricate hand embroidery. Every piece was meticulously crafted and assembled by me."

Nancy Tyagi, the woman that you are✨ pic.twitter.com/edsAKt3T4f — •i• (@pachtaogaybro) May 20, 2024

The saree was styled with a matching full-sleeve blouse boasting a similar intricate pattern. The star of the outfit was the blouse, featuring a backless design with a spaghetti ribbon tie, a unique cow neckline, and a cape on her head.

Opting for glittery and glowing makeup, she sported a shimmery purple eye look with berry lips. The ensemble was accessorised with large silver hoop earrings, shiny rings and lavender block heels. For her hair, she styled it in a sleek bun with bead hair embellishments, enhancing the overall look.

The star continues to make India proud at the grand film festival, and the internet is praising her for the efforts and cultural essence that she has retained.