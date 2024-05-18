Nancy Tyagi Dazzles In Her Self-Stitched, 1000 Meter Gown At The Red Carpet Of Cannes

Instagram

Delhi based influencer, Nancy Tyagi hails from Baranwa village in Uttar Pradesh and she walked the red carpet of the French Riviera with the ballgown she designed and stitched all by herself. Nancy is a popular fashion influencer known for her creativity, talent and hard work. She wore pink ball gown that took over a 1000 meters of fabric and 30 days of hard work to make. She debuted in this pink gown that also weighed 20 kilos.

Taking inspiration from Ariana Grande's strapless ball gown at the Grammy's 2020, Nancy created a soft pink strapless sequined bodice and a pair of gloves. Moreover, to enhance her look at the carpet, she was seen wearing a minimal silver necklace. 'Mera dream bhi nahi tha itna bada' said the influencer at the red carpet.

How Did Nancy Become An Influencer?

Nancy relocated to Delhi after her class 12 for her UPSC coaching. As the pandemic hit, she started making content and using social media to showcase her talents. She truly is blessed with a unique skill of making any outfit from scratch. She started making videos where she captured every moment of the outfit-making, right from buying fabrics from the market, stitching them all by herself and grooving to SRK's songs while wearing them. Soon, the internet showered appreciation, support and love on Nancy's page for being authentic and a true influence on the audience.

Nancy's Cannes Debut

After receiving a double nomination at the National Creator's award in two categories, "Disruptor of the Year" and "The Favorite Fashion Heritage Icon of the Year", She gracefully made her debut at Festival de Cannes. From Bollywood celebrities to other influencers on Instagram, people are in awe of Nancy and of her unwavering spirit. Netizens are pouring love and appreciation on her, mostly mentioning how she is the 'Right Influencer' to be representing India and its talent. In an interview at the red carpet, she expressed her feelings and the work behind the gown.