 Bar Review: Maikada Distills The Spirit Of Mumbai Into Every Sip
An inventive drinks program, “City on the Rocks,” brings the essence of aamchi Mumbai to the glass, paired with flavourful small plates

Shruti PanditUpdated: Friday, September 05, 2025, 07:17 PM IST
article-image

It’s a bar that pays tribute to the city, the city of Mumbai and its spirit. The chaos, the comfort, the rush, the peace, the juggad… Maikada pays a tribute through its cleverly crafted cocktails that recognizes different areas of Mumbai and their moods and USPs.

The cocktail program is called City On The Rocks, and it rocks. Take Aam-Chi 36 for example… It represents the emotion of Pride – feisty, bindaas and piquant – to quote them. This tequila-based cocktail laced with raw mango, jalapeno, lime juice and agave syrup is finished with tajin. Tequila forward drink that lets the mango dawn on your palate quite slowly.

Ek Cutting Rum is a reminder of the cutting chai at your favourite tapri anywhere in the city and the Comfort it offers. Good old Old Monk is milk clarified after infusion of lime, sugar and some cardamom to get a creamy texture on palate whose aroma does take you to a chai tapri. Toasty like they claim it to be.

Clyde, their manager, informed us that all their infusions, shrubs and tinctures are made in-house.

Masala Grilled Prawns, served with our drinks were well marinated and perfectly cooked. Thankfully, they were just right spicy as well. The second starter was Rajasthani Kurkure Bhindi. Again, right spice, perfect crunch made this our favourite for the evening.

The next drink on table was for Nostalgia – playful, explosive and citrusy. Lost & Found, a gin based cocktail was surely playful but didn’t induce any nostalgia. Slightly tarty on the palate because of the reduced vinegar that they use to complete the cocktail, this one was a welcome new. Gin, lime juice and orange-pomegranate shrub gave it a rounded taste that lingered.

Sab Chalta Hai – Jugaadu and Smoky as per their definition did rekindle the Impulse, they project to. Mezcal based cocktail started with a lovely smoky aroma and went on to titillate the taste buds with the chilli tincture, burnt onion and tomato brine, and dry vermouth. Not for the weak hearts. But superbly crafted and satiating. We also got a Sailor Man – Campari based cocktail that is good enough to replace any negroni on the menu.

It was chicken time with our second round of drinks. BBQ Jerk Chicken was delectable. Liberal use of BBQ sauce did the trick. Mango Mustard Tandoori Chicken too was delicious. Morsels of chicken were marinated in a raw mango and mustard and then tandoored. They were soft and nearly melt-in-the-mouth. Each one left you wanting more of them.

The Chicken Dum Biryani that came for main course was a definite passe. Dry, and absolutely not flavourful.

Meal ended with delicious gelatos from Nova, their gelato place.

Go to Maikada for drinks and starters. The ambiance and sitting is perfect for a friends & family outing with some dedicated areas of large seating. And the well-made signature cocktails will surely set the mood.

Average cost for two: ₹ 3000 (including alcohol)

