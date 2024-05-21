'Beyond Disgusting & Insensitive': Gauahar Khan's Husband Zaid Darbar SLAMMED For 'Sexist Joke' After Clicking Photo With Homeless Man

Choreographer and actress Gauahar Khan's husband Zaid Darbar was at the receiving end of severe backlash recently after he clicked a picture with a homeless man on the streets of Mumbai, seemingly without his consent, and also cracked a 'wife joke' along with it.

In the Instagram story that has now disappeared from his profile, Zaid could be seen standing and posing next to a man sleeping on the footpath. And if that wasn't enough, he went on to write, "No AC, no fan, no darkness, but still sleeping so peacefully because no wife?"

Tagging Gauahar, he added, "But I am the most peaceful with you jaanu I love you jaanu..."

A screenshot of the story has now gone viral on the internet and netizens slammed Zaid for the joke made in a poor taste. "Making a misogynistic joke at the expense of someone who is clearly impoverished is his idea of humour? Consent naam ki bhi koi cheez hoti hai," a user wrote, while another said, "Beyond disgusting and insensitive! F**k this dude and whoever took this picture."

"Honestly, these wife jokes aren't funny. Especially for a wife who is the one financially supporting your lifestyle. He has made quite a few reels on these stupid, unfunny wife jokes. I find such jokes so disgusting. She works all year around, while all you do is make stupid reels. She deserves more respect!" a netizen commented, referring to Gauahar.

"Tasteless joke in so many ways. It’s obviously sexist and boomer humour. Of course it’s also making fun of someone who is poor. What a sad man to get married to," another netizen wrote.

Gauahar and Zaid got married in the presence of their friends and family in December 2020. Cupid struck the two after they crossed paths at a grocery store in Mumbai during the COVID-19 lockdown, post which Zaid slid into the actress' DM with a courteous message.

On May 10, 2023, the couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy, whom they named Zehaan.

For those unversed, Zaid is also the son of veteran singer-music composer Ismail Darbar.