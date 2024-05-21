Mohanlal Birthday Special: 7 Must-Watch Films Of The Actor On OTT

By: Sunanda Singh | May 21, 2024
Mohanlal Vishwanathan, also known as Mohanlal, is a popular actor, director, and producer. He has appeared in Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada movies. Take a look at some of his best movies on OTT platforms:
Drishyam is a gripping crime thriller written and directed by Jeethu Joseph. It is a testament to Mohanlal's acting prowess. The film's popularity led to a Hindi remake. You can enjoy this film on Disney + Hotstar.
Drishyam: The Resumption is a sequel to the original film, which was released in 2021. The movie is written and directed by Jeethu Joseph and is available on Amazon Prime Video.
Jailer is written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The Tamil film, which was released in 2023, received an overwhelming response from critics and is available on Amazon Prime Video.
Bro Daddy is directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, who also appeared in the film alongside Mohanlal. The 2022 film is available on Disney + Hotstar.
12th Man is a mystery thriller that premiered in 2022. It is directed by Jeethu Joseph. The film is available on Disney + Hotstar.
1971: Beyond Borders is a patriotic film released in 2017. It was written and directed by Major Ravi and Shiju Nambiyath. The film is available on Disney + Hotstar.
Lucifer is an action thriller directed by Prithiviraj Sukumaran and written by Murali Gopy. The 2019 film is available on SonyLiv and Amazon Prime Video.
