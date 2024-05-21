Katrina Kaif Sparks Pregnancy Rumours As She Walks Hand-In-Hand With Vicky Kaushal In London (VIDEO)

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif has sparked pregnancy rumours once again after a video went viral in which she was spotted walking hand-in-hand with actor-husband Vicky Kaushal in London. The couple is currently enjoying a vacation in London, however, they haven't shared any posts on social media yet. On Monday, a short clip surfaced online and their fans are convinced that they are expecting their first child together.

In the said video, Katrina and Vicky are seen strolling through Baker Street in the UK city. As they walk together, the Sardar Udham actor is also seen protecting his wife from being brushed by passersby.

Katrina is seen wearing black trousers and a matching oversized jacket. Soon after the video surfaced, fans asked if she is pregnant. Others were convinced that they are expecting.

"Katrina and her love to keep things private. She seems more pregnant than even Deepika, meaning she will deliver ahead. Maybe she went to London to hide from paparazzi. She does look pregnant and that walking gait shows it," a user commented. Another user wrote, "And she is pregnant too."

Take a look at the video here:

"She looks like pregnant 🤰... That's why she's abroad and trying to avoid media," another user commented.

Another user wrote, "Is she pregnant. her walking style though."

On the other hand, a section of users slammed paparazzi for sharing their video and said it is a breach of privacy.

Katrina and Vicky never fail to serve couple goals. They often share adorable pictures and videos with each other and grab eyeballs with their social media PDA.

It may be mentioned that Katrina has not shared her pictures in the last couple of months on social media. She has only be posting promotional videos.

Vicky and Katrina tied the knot in December 2021 in a traditional ceremony at Six Senses Resort, Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky was last seen in 'Dunki'. The comedy drama stars Shah Rukh Khan in the lead. He next has Bad Newz and Chhaava in the pipeline. On the other hand, Katrina was last seen in Merry Christmas opposite Vijay Sethupathi.