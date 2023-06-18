Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jiya Shankar-Jad Hadid’s Closeness Inside The House Sparks Romance

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jiya Shankar- Jad Hadid | Photos From JioCinema

Bigg Boss OTT 2 is ready to spice up the drama right from its grand premiere episode as sparks fly between two contestants, Jiya Shankar and Jad Hadid right from the beginning of the show.

With romance being an integral part of the show's allure, viewers are already wondering if this could be the beginning of another Bigg Boss love story.

Jad Hadid, a renowned Lebanese actor-model, has quickly become the talk of the town in Bigg Boss OTT 2.

As the seventh contestant to enter the house, he wasted no time in winning over the female contestants with his charm.

After all, what would the Bigg Boss house be without a touch of romance? It seems that Jad has set his sights on the right targets, and the chemistry between him and Jiya Shankar is hard to ignore.

JIYA SHANKAR-JAD HADID'S CLOSENESS INSIDE THE HOUSE

As one of the thirteen contestants on Bigg Boss OTT 2, Jad Hadid has been making his presence felt. During an interaction with the housemates, they took it upon themselves to teach Jad Hindi. It was revealed that Jad is divorced and a proud father of two children.

However, it's the first morning in the Bigg Boss house that has set tongues wagging. Jiya Shankar and Jad have already struck a bond and were spotted playfully flirting with each other.

Fans are speculating that their chemistry might evolve into something more significant, especially since Jiya confessed her liking for Jad.

JAD'S FLIRTY EXCHANGE WITH OTHER FEMALE CONTESTANTS

But Jad's appeal goes beyond his potential love interest. The charismatic actor-model has also taken on the role of the house's new gym instructor, further adding to his charm.

The gym area became a hub of flirty exchanges between Jad, Bebika, and Manisha, leaving viewers eager to witness the unfolding dynamics.

